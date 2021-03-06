Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 229,481 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $79,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $20.66 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

