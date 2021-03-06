Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.92 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $75,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,200 shares of company stock worth $10,390,512. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

