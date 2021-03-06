Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.85 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of L Brands worth $74,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.