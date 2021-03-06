Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $4.15 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

