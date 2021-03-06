Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

