Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.