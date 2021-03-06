BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 595.44 ($7.78).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 483.50 ($6.32) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.40 ($8.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 495.15. The company has a market capitalization of £15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Insiders have purchased 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,974 over the last three months.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

