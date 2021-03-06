BAE Systems’ (BAESY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAESY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

