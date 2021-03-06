B. Riley Weighs in on Saul Centers, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

