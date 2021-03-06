B. Riley Weighs in on Saul Centers, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
