B. Riley Weighs in on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EDR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.47. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $760,550 over the last 90 days.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

