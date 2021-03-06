B. Riley Raises Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $12.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AROC. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Archrock by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Archrock by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

