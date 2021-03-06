B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cryoport by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

