Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.81 and last traded at $66.21. 526,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 299,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

