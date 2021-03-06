Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

