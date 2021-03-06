Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 490,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

