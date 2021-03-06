Aviva PLC Has $9.16 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $596.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $625.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $581.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.