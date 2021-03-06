Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.