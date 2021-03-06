Aviva PLC Buys 3,923 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

