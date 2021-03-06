Aviva PLC Acquires 3,751 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

