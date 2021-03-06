Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAR. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

CAR opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,944. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

