Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 21.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s stock price fell 21.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $17.05. 2,017,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 694,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 122.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

