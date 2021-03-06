AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Philip B. Daniele Sells 3,060 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,180.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.