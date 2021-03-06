Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

