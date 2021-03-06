Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 6,504,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,331,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.