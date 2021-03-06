AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

