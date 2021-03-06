AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Down 6.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 548,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 397,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

