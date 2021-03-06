Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $1,203,426.50 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atomera stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atomera by 566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Atomera by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at $3,600,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

