Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATCX opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
