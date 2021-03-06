Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATCX opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

