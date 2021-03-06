Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Increased to $0.40 by Analysts at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $0.20 to $0.40 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

