ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Down 65.7% Over Last 7 Days

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $197,717.50 and $90.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 65.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.90 or 0.00375916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

