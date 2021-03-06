Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

