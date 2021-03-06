Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ATRA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

