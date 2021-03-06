Assetmark Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $376.94 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.93 and a 200-day moving average of $409.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

