Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.15 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

