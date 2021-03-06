Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

