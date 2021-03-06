Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

