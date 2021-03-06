Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $13.85 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $462.52 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $13.85 or 0.00028255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

