Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

