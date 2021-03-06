Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.18

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $526.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

