Arqma Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $61,981.22 and approximately $113.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.99 or 0.03155107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00371416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.01018718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00417220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00371500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00248473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00022437 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,493,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,448,656 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.