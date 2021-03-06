Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $64.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.