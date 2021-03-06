Argent Advisors Inc. Has $871,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $152.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

