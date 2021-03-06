Argent Advisors Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

