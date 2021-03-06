Argent Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

