Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.