Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

