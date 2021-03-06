Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $31.25 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

