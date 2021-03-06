Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Down 44.6% in February

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 28th total of 948,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 45.8% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,444,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

