Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 13.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) fell 13.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.14. 4,428,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,118,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

