AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 9,509,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 3,868,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

